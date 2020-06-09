UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $309.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UNH as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, UNH is projected to report earnings of $4.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63.96 billion, up 5.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.24 per share and revenue of $259.10 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.48% and +7%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UNH should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UNH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, UNH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.05, which means UNH is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UNH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.