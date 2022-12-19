UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $523.60, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 1.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UnitedHealth Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.17, up 15.4% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $82.53 billion, up 11.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.02 per share and revenue of $323.81 billion, which would represent changes of +15.77% and +12.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. UnitedHealth Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, UnitedHealth Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.46.

Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.