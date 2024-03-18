UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $487.05, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.82%.

Shares of the largest U.S. health insurer have depreciated by 5.89% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.54, marking a 4.47% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $99.45 billion, reflecting an 8.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $27.79 per share and revenue of $401.01 billion, indicating changes of +10.63% and +7.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. UnitedHealth Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, UnitedHealth Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.66. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.12 for its industry.

Meanwhile, UNH's PEG ratio is currently 1.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - HMOs industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.13.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

