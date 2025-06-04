UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $300.38, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

The largest U.S. health insurer's stock has dropped by 23.65% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 29, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.25, signifying a 22.79% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $112.14 billion, indicating a 13.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $22.88 per share and a revenue of $450.15 billion, signifying shifts of -17.28% and +12.46%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 13.59% decrease. As of now, UnitedHealth Group holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, UnitedHealth Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.16, so one might conclude that UnitedHealth Group is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

