UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $508.84, changing hands as high as $510.14 per share. UnitedHealth Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNH's low point in its 52 week range is $436.38 per share, with $554.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $510.34. The UNH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.