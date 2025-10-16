UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was down 1.24% at $356.67. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Shares of the largest U.S. health insurer have appreciated by 5.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.09%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 28, 2025. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $2.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $113.38 billion, up 12.46% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.16 per share and revenue of $448.48 billion, indicating changes of -41.58% and +12.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% higher. UnitedHealth Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, UnitedHealth Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.35. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.38 for its industry.

One should further note that UNH currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - HMOs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

