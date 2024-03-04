UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $481.87, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

The the stock of largest U.S. health insurer has fallen by 4.06% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, UnitedHealth Group is projected to report earnings of $6.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.79%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $99.64 billion, indicating an 8.39% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $27.82 per share and a revenue of $401.48 billion, indicating changes of +10.75% and +8.03%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. UnitedHealth Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, UnitedHealth Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.39.

It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - HMOs industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

