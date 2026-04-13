UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was up +2.85% at $313.00. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.

The stock of largest U.S. health insurer has risen by 7.88% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 21, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.48, marking a 10% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $109.9 billion, showing a 0.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $17.66 per share and a revenue of $440.36 billion, indicating changes of +8.01% and -1.61%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. UnitedHealth Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, UnitedHealth Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.23. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.23.

One should further note that UNH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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