UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was up +1.51% at $346.85. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 4.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of UnitedHealth Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 27, 2026. On that day, UnitedHealth Group is projected to report earnings of $2.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 69.31%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $113.64 billion, showing a 12.73% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.3 per share and revenue of $448.03 billion, indicating changes of -41.07% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, UnitedHealth Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, UnitedHealth Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.49.

One should further note that UNH currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - HMOs industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.04.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

