UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $497.10, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 0.77% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UnitedHealth Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $5.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $79.67 billion, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.76 per share and revenue of $320.9 billion, which would represent changes of +14.41% and +11.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UnitedHealth Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, UnitedHealth Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.08, so we one might conclude that UnitedHealth Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.