UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $512.59, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 4.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

UnitedHealth Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $4.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $78.55 billion, up 11.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.70 per share and revenue of $319.21 billion, which would represent changes of +14.09% and +10.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UnitedHealth Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UnitedHealth Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.51 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.05, which means UnitedHealth Group is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UNH in the coming trading sessions

