UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was up +1.83% at $360.20. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

The stock of largest U.S. health insurer has risen by 13.96% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 4.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of UnitedHealth Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 28, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.87, down 59.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $113.48 billion, up 12.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.21 per share and revenue of $448.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -41.4% and +12.12%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.82% downward. UnitedHealth Group is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note UnitedHealth Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.1 of its industry.

Investors should also note that UNH has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

