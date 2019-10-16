UnitedHealth Group (UNH) in Focus: Stock Moves 8.2% Higher

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $215.26 to $234.43 in the past one-month time frame.

The upmove came after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2019 results.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for UnitedHealth Group. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

UnitedHealth Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Investors interested in the Medical - HMOs industry may consider Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



