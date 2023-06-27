UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $482.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 0.51% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UnitedHealth Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 14, 2023. On that day, UnitedHealth Group is projected to report earnings of $6.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $90.59 billion, up 12.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.86 per share and revenue of $364.93 billion, which would represent changes of +12.03% and +12.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% lower. UnitedHealth Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, UnitedHealth Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.01.

Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

