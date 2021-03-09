UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $351.98, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 7.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 7.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

UNH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UNH is projected to report earnings of $4.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $68.91 billion, up 6.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.20 per share and revenue of $278.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.82% and +8.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UNH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. UNH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note UNH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.62.

Meanwhile, UNH's PEG ratio is currently 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

