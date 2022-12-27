UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $531.99, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 0.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

UnitedHealth Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.17, up 15.4% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $82.53 billion, up 11.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.02 per share and revenue of $323.81 billion, which would represent changes of +15.77% and +12.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. UnitedHealth Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UnitedHealth Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.67, which means UnitedHealth Group is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UNH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

