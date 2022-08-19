UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $548.32, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 4.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 11.99%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UnitedHealth Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.47, up 21.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $80.71 billion, up 11.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.88 per share and revenue of $322.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.04% and +12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. UnitedHealth Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UnitedHealth Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.92 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.65.

We can also see that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UNH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



