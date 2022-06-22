UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $489.68, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 3.46% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 5.23% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UnitedHealth Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $5.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $79.67 billion, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.76 per share and revenue of $320.9 billion, which would represent changes of +14.41% and +11.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UnitedHealth Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, UnitedHealth Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.6.

It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

