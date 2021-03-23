UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $368.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 11.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UNH as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UNH is projected to report earnings of $4.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $68.91 billion, up 6.97% from the prior-year quarter.

UNH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.20 per share and revenue of $278.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.82% and +8.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UNH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. UNH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note UNH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.12, so we one might conclude that UNH is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

