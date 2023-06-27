UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Expands Home Healthcare Business

UnitedHealth Group UNH announced its acquisition of Amedisys Inc. AMED for a whopping $3.3 billion or $101 per share in a significant move to strengthen its position in the home healthcare sector. This all-cash deal will allow UnitedHealth to expand its home healthcare business, providing enhanced care services to a wider range of patients.

Benefiting UnitedHealth's Home Healthcare Business

Amedisys is a prominent home health and hospice caregiver in the healthcare industry. With this acquisition, UnitedHealth Group aims to capitalize on the evolving landscape of the home health sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of accessible and comprehensive healthcare services in the comfort of one's home. As people increasingly prefer receiving medical care outside of traditional hospital settings, home healthcare has gained tremendous momentum.



The Amedisys buyout positions UnitedHealth as a key player in meeting the growing demand for home-based healthcare services. By integrating Amedisys with its subsidiary Optum, UnitedHealth will be able to offer a broader range of home health and hospice caregiving solutions. This strategic move will enable UnitedHealth to provide high-quality, patient-centric care, improve outcomes and enhance the overall patient experience.

Evolving Home Health Sector Post-Pandemic

The home health sector has witnessed a significant transformation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting a surge in demand for home-based care services.



UnitedHealth's acquisition of Amedisys aligns perfectly with this changing landscape. UNH can leverage its expertise, resources and technological advancements to deliver innovative care solutions and thus ramp up growth in its home healthcare business.

Strategic Acquisitions a Pillar of UnitedHealth's Growth Strategy

The acquisition of Amedisys marks yet another successful strategic move by UnitedHealth Group. The healthcare provider has a proven track record of leveraging acquisitions to enhance its position in the healthcare industry. Earlier this year, UNH acquired LHC Group, a direct competitor of Amedisys, for $5.4 billion. This acquisition allowed UnitedHealth to expand its home healthcare footprint and establish itself as a leader in the space.



By strategically identifying and integrating complementary businesses, UnitedHealth has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and delivering comprehensive healthcare solutions. These acquisitions enable the company to tap into new markets, leverage synergies and enhance its ability to provide exceptional care to millions of individuals across the country.

The Other Side of the Coin

It is worth noting that Amedisys had previously entered into a merger agreement with Option Care Health Inc. However, in light of the UnitedHealth acquisition, Amedisys has decided to terminate the deal with Option Care Health. The termination of the agreement will incur a termination fee of $106 million, which will be paid by Amedisys to Option Care.



This strategic shift emphasizes Amedisys' confidence in the prospects of joining forces with UnitedHealth Group. By aligning with a healthcare powerhouse like UnitedHealth, Amedisys can leverage the extensive resources, expertise and market reach of Optum to further enhance its services and drive growth in the home healthcare sector.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group carries a Zacks #3 (Hold) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of UNH have lost 9.1% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Humana Inc. HUM and The Ensign Group ENSG, both carrying Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Humana’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.87%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUM’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 12% and 13.3%, respectively. Year to date, HUM shares have lost 13.1%.



Ensign Group delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.45%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.5% and 8.9%, respectively. Year to date, ENSG shares have lost 3.7%.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.