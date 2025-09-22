UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $341.30, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 9.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 28, 2025. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $2.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 59.86%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $113.54 billion, indicating a 12.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.21 per share and revenue of $448.87 billion, indicating changes of -41.4% and +12.14%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for UnitedHealth Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% lower within the past month. Currently, UnitedHealth Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, UnitedHealth Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.87 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - HMOs industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

