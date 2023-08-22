UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $492.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 2.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.67% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UnitedHealth Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $6.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.43 billion, up 13.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.83 per share and revenue of $367.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.9% and +13.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. UnitedHealth Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UnitedHealth Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.04 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.44, which means UnitedHealth Group is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.