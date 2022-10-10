UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $498.86, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 3.72% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

UnitedHealth Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $5.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $80.72 billion, up 11.59% from the year-ago period.

UNH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.86 per share and revenue of $322.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.93% and +12.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. UnitedHealth Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note UnitedHealth Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.75.

Meanwhile, UNH's PEG ratio is currently 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)



