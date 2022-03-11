UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $482.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 0.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

UnitedHealth Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UnitedHealth Group is projected to report earnings of $5.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78.56 billion, up 11.92% from the year-ago period.

UNH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.70 per share and revenue of $319.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.09% and +11.01%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UnitedHealth Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.92.

Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UNH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

