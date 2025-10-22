UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was down 1.06% at $361.49. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.53% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

The largest U.S. health insurer's stock has climbed by 5.09% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.84, showcasing a 60.28% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $113.38 billion, indicating a 12.46% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

UNH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.16 per share and revenue of $448.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.58% and +12.04%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for UnitedHealth Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% higher. At present, UnitedHealth Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.61. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.32.

One should further note that UNH currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - HMOs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

