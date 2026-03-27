UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $259.02, marking a -3.37% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The stock of largest U.S. health insurer has fallen by 6.49% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 7.36% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of UnitedHealth Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 21, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.62, marking a 8.06% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $110.08 billion, indicating a 0.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.7 per share and revenue of $440.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.26% and -1.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, UnitedHealth Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, UnitedHealth Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.15, which means UnitedHealth Group is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - HMOs industry stood at 0.94 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, finds itself in the bottom 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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