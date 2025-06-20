UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) ended the recent trading session at $302.01, demonstrating a -1.69% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 3.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.45%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of UnitedHealth Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.16, showcasing a 24.12% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $111.93 billion, indicating a 13.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.28 per share and revenue of $449.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.45% and +12.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.64% lower. As of now, UnitedHealth Group holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, UnitedHealth Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.1.

Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - HMOs industry stood at 0.96 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

