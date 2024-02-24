UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Declares $1.88 Dividend

UnitedHealth Group said on February 23, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.88 per share ($7.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.88 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 8, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 11, 2024 will receive the payment on March 19, 2024.

At the current share price of $527.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.44%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5139 funds or institutions reporting positions in UnitedHealth Group. This is an increase of 232 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNH is 1.17%, a decrease of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 935,019K shares. The put/call ratio of UNH is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.07% Upside

As of February 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for UnitedHealth Group is 611.98. The forecasts range from a low of 474.70 to a high of $708.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.07% from its latest reported closing price of 527.24.

The projected annual revenue for UnitedHealth Group is 386,764MM, an increase of 4.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 28,862K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,853K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 6.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,844K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,031K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 25,968K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,758K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,393K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,220K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,895K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,324K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Unitedhealth Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services.

