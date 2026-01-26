Is UnitedHealth Group (UNH) a 'Buy' Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

One of the largest health insurers across America, UnitedHealth Group is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings results on Tuesday before the opening bell. A Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, UnitedHealth Group UNH has missed earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters. But with the stock showing momentum off the lows of last year, is UNH a buy ahead of the release?

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Analysts anticipate the company to post a profit of $2.09 per share, reflecting a -69.3% decline versus the same quarter in the prior year. Estimates for the quarter have remained steady over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 12.4% to $113.3 billion.

The health insurer posted a trailing four-quarter average earnings miss of -2.25%. Elevated debt and interest expenses are straining the company’s financial flexibility.

Weak guidance and leadership changes have added further uncertainty. Shares remain overvalued relative to industry peers. Investors would be wise to exercise caution ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.