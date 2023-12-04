UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $548.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

The largest U.S. health insurer's stock has climbed by 3.06% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 5.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.62%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.98, indicating a 11.99% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $91.95 billion, indicating a 11.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $24.95 per share and a revenue of $368.88 billion, indicating changes of +12.44% and +13.8%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. UnitedHealth Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, UnitedHealth Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.93. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.42 of its industry.

One should further note that UNH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.66. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - HMOs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

