UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $526.51, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 9.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.39%.

The upcoming earnings release of UnitedHealth Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 13, 2023. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $6.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.43 billion, up 13.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.83 per share and revenue of $368.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.9% and +13.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. UnitedHealth Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, UnitedHealth Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.02.

We can also see that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

