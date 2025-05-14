Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth Group Under Investigation For Medicare Fraud : Report

May 14, 2025 — 09:58 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) for possible criminal Medicare fraud, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The investigation is being led by the healthcare-fraud unit of the Justice Department's criminal division and has been ongoing since last summer.

Though specific allegations are unclear, the probe is focused on UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage business practices, the report said.

The Journal noted that the investigation adds to other government inquiries into the company, including antitrust concerns and a civil review of its Medicare billing practices at its doctors' offices.

On Tuesday, UnitedHealth Group announced that its Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty stepped down from the position due to personal reasons. Following this, the healthcare company appointed Stephen Hemsley as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He was the company's Board chair in 2017.

Additionally, the company announced its decision to suspend its 2025 outlook, citing higher than expected medical expenditures. However, the company expects to return to growth in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.