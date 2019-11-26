UnitedHealth Group to Enhance its Medicare Advantage Network

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH health benefits business UnitedHealthcare along with Walgreens will open 14 UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers within Walgreens stores in five metropolitan areas. This is part of a multi-year pact between the companies. The UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers will open up from January 2020 at Walgreens stores across the markets of Las Vegas, Phoenix, Cleveland, Denver and Memphis.



With this agreement, members will benefit from better access to their UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage (MA) plans along with strong customer service and information they need within Walgreens. These centers will help educate Walgreen customers about Medicare, enable them to meet service advocates to talk about their UnitedHealthcare plan benefits and even get enrolled in plans. This apart, the members can also make an appointment for an in-store annual wellness visit at the Medicare services center of Walgreens via UnitedHealthcare’s HouseCalls program.



Meanwhile, Walgreens look forward to providing comprehensive services, suitable to address the particular needs of communities.



Both companies are also collaborating on formation of the new AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens plans from UnitedHealthcare to provide reasonably priced prescription drugs and an easy access to medications. These new plans under Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage will help people get convenient access to medications through the plan’s preferred retail pharmacy of Walgreens.



Additionally, multiple plans will feature premiums and $0 copays on primary care visits, preventive care and common generic drugs, which will allow savings for members. The new plans boast a wide health care network, dental and vision coverage, and access to Renew Active, UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare fitness program for the mind and body.



AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens plan members will also gain other advantages, such as filling prescriptions at many retail pharmacies or via mail-order from OptumRx, receiving higher discounts through the Walgreens Balance Rewards program and accessing simple digital tools via Walgreens.

The package of 46 plans will be available at 24 states where 16.2 million people, eligible for Medicare, are present. UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare plans cater to the requirements of more than 12 million Medicare beneficiaries.



Other companies, such as Humana Inc. HUM is also making efforts to enhance its Medicare Advantage network.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) have gained 4.3% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry’s growth of 2.6%.





Stocks to Consider



Investors interested in the medical sector might consider some better-ranked stocks like Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM and WellCare Health Plans, Inc. WCG. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Select Medical Holdings operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational health centers. In the trailing four quarters, the company’s average beat was 11.1%. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1.



WellCare Health offers managed care services to government-sponsored health care programs. The company pulled off average positive surprise of 17.3% in the preceding four quarters. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.