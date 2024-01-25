News & Insights

Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Slides 4%

January 25, 2024 — 09:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stock of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) dropped 4 percent on Thursday, despite no corporate-related news to influence the stock movement.

Currently, the stock is sliding 4.51 percent, to $490.08, from the previous close of $513.23 on a volume of 2,032,267.

It had traded between $445.68 and $554.70 in the past 52-week period on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.