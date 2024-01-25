UnitedHealth Group Stock Slides 4%

(RTTNews) - Stock of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) dropped 4 percent on Thursday, despite no corporate-related news to influence the stock movement.

Currently, the stock is sliding 4.51 percent, to $490.08, from the previous close of $513.23 on a volume of 2,032,267.

It had traded between $445.68 and $554.70 in the past 52-week period on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.