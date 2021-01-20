Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth Group Reaffirms FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, diversified health care company UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (UNH) affirmed its earnings outlook for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, UnitedHealth Group continues to project net earnings in the range of $16.90 to $17.40 per share, and adjusted net earnings in the range of $17.75 to $18.25 per share. Previously, the company had also expected revenues between $277 billion and $280 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.18 per share on revenues of $278.56 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The earnings figures include about $1.80 per share in potential net unfavorable impact to accommodate continuing COVID-19 effects, such as testing and treatment costs, the residual impact of people deferring care in 2020, and unemployment and other economy-driven factors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular