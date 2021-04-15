UnitedHealth Group Raises Full Year Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) said the company increased its full year net earnings outlook to $17.15 to $17.65 per share and adjusted earnings to $18.10 to $18.60 per share. The company noted that its outlook continues to include approximately $1.80 per share in potential net unfavorable impact to accommodate continuing COVID-19 effects.

First quarter earnings from operations grew 34.9% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Earnings per share was $5.08 compared to $3.52. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $5.31 from $3.72. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenues were $70.2 billion, up 9.0% year-over-year, reflecting broad-based growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Analysts expected revenue of $69.22 billion, for the quarter.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group were up 1.7% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

