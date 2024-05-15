UnitedHealth Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $384,517, and 16 were calls, valued at $757,741.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $340.0 to $640.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UnitedHealth Group stands at 603.37, with a total volume reaching 2,376.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UnitedHealth Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $340.0 to $640.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $38.15 $37.45 $37.45 $530.00 $168.5K 844 73 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $21.7 $21.0 $21.0 $500.00 $123.9K 2.4K 66 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.0 $28.8 $29.0 $640.00 $66.7K 65 23 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $109.25 $105.85 $107.8 $410.00 $64.6K 57 6 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $205.1 $201.5 $201.46 $340.00 $60.4K 11 3

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group Trading volume stands at 1,203,235, with UNH's price up by 0.45%, positioned at $516.17. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. Expert Opinions on UnitedHealth Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $569.6.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $571. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $560. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $555. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $562. An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $600.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

