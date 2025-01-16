UnitedHealth Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $769,655, and 12 were calls, valued at $738,696.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $310.0 and $575.0 for UnitedHealth Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $310.0 to $575.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $122.0 $114.05 $117.25 $500.00 $199.3K 82 0 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $62.8 $60.25 $61.68 $560.00 $123.3K 81 20 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.5 $3.25 $3.25 $490.00 $97.5K 1.6K 914 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $47.2 $43.65 $45.44 $480.00 $90.8K 398 1 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $40.6 $37.85 $39.05 $500.00 $78.1K 1.2K 47

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,631,547, with UNH's price down by -4.61%, positioned at $518.37. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $605.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $600. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $610.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.