UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, UnitedHealth Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.45 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$5.80 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that UnitedHealth Group has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $422.86. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether UnitedHealth Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 27% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that UnitedHealth Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:UNH Historic Dividend September 6th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see UnitedHealth Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 20% a year for the past five years. UnitedHealth Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. UnitedHealth Group has delivered an average of 28% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is UnitedHealth Group worth buying for its dividend? We love that UnitedHealth Group is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about UnitedHealth Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while UnitedHealth Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for UnitedHealth Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

