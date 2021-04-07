UnitedHealth Group Names Brian Thompson CEO, UnitedHealthcare - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) has appointed Brian Thompson as Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare, the health benefits business. Thompson joined the company in 2004 and most recently was CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs including the Medicare & Retirement and Community & State businesses.

"Brian's experience, relationships and values make him especially well-suited to help UnitedHealthcare improve how health care works for consumers, physicians, employers, governments and our other partners, leading to continued and sustained long-term growth," said Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.