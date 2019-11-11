UnitedHealth Group Names Andrew Witty Group President - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH), a diversified health care company, has appointed Andrew Witty as Group President. He will oversee enterprise business strategy formulation, enterprise business development and partnerships and oversight of enterprise research and development and clinical capacities in addition to his responsibilities as Optum chief executive officer.

David Wichmann, UnitedHealth Group CEO, said: "I'm confident that expanding Andrew's strategic insights more broadly across the company will help accelerate the next phase of innovation and growth at UnitedHealth Group as we focus on building and shaping the next generation health system in a socially conscious way."

