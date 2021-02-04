UnitedHealth Group Names Andrew Witty CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) has named Sir Andrew Witty as chief executive officer, succeeding David Wichmann. He will rejoin the UnitedHealth Group Board and becomes CEO immediately, with Wichmann continuing in a transition period through March 2021.

Witty was named CEO of Optum in March 2018 and added the role of president, UnitedHealth Group, in November 2019. From 2008 to 2017, Witty was CEO and a director of GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Dirk McMahon is the company's new president and chief operating officer. McMahon has served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare since June 2019. Prior to this, he was president and chief operating officer, Optum.

UnitedHealth Group also reiterated its 2021 outlook for adjusted net earnings of $17.75 to $18.25 per share and its commitment to a long term 13% to 16% growth rate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.