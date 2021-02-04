Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth Group Names Andrew Witty CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) has named Sir Andrew Witty as chief executive officer, succeeding David Wichmann. He will rejoin the UnitedHealth Group Board and becomes CEO immediately, with Wichmann continuing in a transition period through March 2021.

Witty was named CEO of Optum in March 2018 and added the role of president, UnitedHealth Group, in November 2019. From 2008 to 2017, Witty was CEO and a director of GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Dirk McMahon is the company's new president and chief operating officer. McMahon has served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare since June 2019. Prior to this, he was president and chief operating officer, Optum.

UnitedHealth Group also reiterated its 2021 outlook for adjusted net earnings of $17.75 to $18.25 per share and its commitment to a long term 13% to 16% growth rate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More