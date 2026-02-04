UnitedHealth Group Just Received More Bad News. Here's What Investors Should Know.

Key Points

The government proposed a very modest increase in payments to private insurers of Medicare Advantage in 2027.

Medicare and retirement was UnitedHealth's largest business segment in 2025.

A recent drop presents a more attractive entry point for UnitedHealth's stock.

10 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group ›

It has been an unfortunate past few years for one of the country's largest healthcare companies, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). There has been no shortage of bad PR, a changing business landscape, and stock price struggles. In the past 12 months, UnitedHealth's stock is down over 46% (as of market close on Jan. 30).

Unfortunately, when it rains, it pours, and there could be more bad news heading UnitedHealth's way regarding Medicare. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed increasing payments to private insurers by only 0.09% in 2027.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

If you're wondering how the market reacted to the news, look no further than the roughly 20% single-day drop its stock experienced on Jan. 27. But stock performance aside, here's how that could have a real effect on UnitedHealth's business.

The relationship between UnitedHealth and Medicare

Medicare is a government program that provides health insurance for people age 65 and older, and it has four parts: Parts A through D. CMS' proposal affects Part C (Medicare Advantage), which is private insurance run by companies like UnitedHealth.

Medicare pays these companies a set monthly fee per enrolled member. And as the largest Medicare Advantage provider in the country -- with more than 8.4 million customers at the end of 2025 -- you can imagine a nice chunk of it goes to UnitedHealth.

Around 38% of UnitedHealth's 2025 revenue came from its Medicare and retirement segment ($171.3 billion). It was a 23% increase from 2024, outpacing its overall 16% revenue growth.

If the 0.09% increase becomes set in stone, UnitedHealth's revenue growth would likely hit a major rough patch.

We won't know whether the proposal goes through before April 6, but you can be sure that UnitedHealth will put its lobbying muscle to use leading up to then.

Taking a positive from the negatives

The one positive from UnitedHealth's recent plunge is that its stock looks much more attractive on valuation grounds.

As of market close on Jan. 28, UnitedHealth was trading around 16.6 times its projected earnings, which is below its average for the past year and about 3.5 points below its level just a few days earlier on Jan. 23.

The low valuation alone doesn't make UnitedHealth a buy, but the market's response seems like an overreaction. UnitedHealth has some kinks to work out, no doubt, but it's still one of the country's most essential businesses. If you're in it for the long haul, it's trading at a much more attractive entry point.

Should you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UnitedHealth Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $431,111!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,521!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 4, 2026.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.