UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (NYSE:UNH) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that UnitedHealth Group's (NYSE:UNH) stock increased by 6.6% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to UnitedHealth Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for UnitedHealth Group is:

23% = US$19b ÷ US$81b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

UnitedHealth Group's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that UnitedHealth Group has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 15% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 13% net income growth seen by UnitedHealth Group over the past five years. growth

As a next step, we compared UnitedHealth Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 19% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is UNH fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is UnitedHealth Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

UnitedHealth Group has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 30% (or a retention ratio of 70%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, UnitedHealth Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 27%. Regardless, the future ROE for UnitedHealth Group is predicted to rise to 28% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that UnitedHealth Group's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

