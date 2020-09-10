UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UNH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.74% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $312.02, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNH was $312.02, representing a -3.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $324.57 and a 66.22% increase over the 52 week low of $187.72.

UNH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) and Cigna Corporation (CI). UNH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.78. Zacks Investment Research reports UNH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.75%, compared to an industry average of 13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNH as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIA with an increase of 15.44% over the last 100 days. XLV has the highest percent weighting of UNH at 7.48%.

