UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UNH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNH was $349.6, representing a -4.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $367.95 and a 86.23% increase over the 52 week low of $187.72.

UNH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Cigna Corporation (CI) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). UNH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.03. Zacks Investment Research reports UNH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.62%, compared to an industry average of 16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNH as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHF with an increase of 14.58% over the last 100 days. XLV has the highest percent weighting of UNH at 7.85%.

