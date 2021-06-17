UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $397.25, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNH was $397.25, representing a -6.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $425.98 and a 39.11% increase over the 52 week low of $285.57.

UNH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Danaher Corporation (DHR) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). UNH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.59. Zacks Investment Research reports UNH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.23%, compared to an industry average of 20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNH as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (UNH)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (UNH)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (UNH)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (UNH)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (UNH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIA with an increase of 9.93% over the last 100 days. XLV has the highest percent weighting of UNH at 8.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.