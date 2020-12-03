UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UNH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UNH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $347.56, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNH was $347.56, representing a -5.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $367.95 and a 85.15% increase over the 52 week low of $187.72.

UNH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) and Cigna Corporation (CI). UNH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.41. Zacks Investment Research reports UNH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.87%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNH as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHF with an increase of 18.57% over the last 100 days. XLV has the highest percent weighting of UNH at 8.11%.

