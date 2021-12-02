UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UNH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $444.34, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNH was $444.34, representing a -4.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $466 and a 38.7% increase over the 52 week low of $320.35.

UNH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Danaher Corporation (DHR) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). UNH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.12. Zacks Investment Research reports UNH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.59%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the unh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNH as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (IEHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLV with an increase of 0.42% over the last 100 days. DIA has the highest percent weighting of UNH at 8.49%.

