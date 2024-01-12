Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $5.46 billion, or $5.83 per share. This compares with $4.76 billion, or $5.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.76 billion or $6.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $94.43 billion from $82.79 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $5.46 Bln. vs. $4.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.83 vs. $5.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.98 -Revenue (Q4): $94.43 Bln vs. $82.79 Bln last year.

